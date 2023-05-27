Why Kate Middleton would be eager to attend the Jordanian royal wedding

Kate Middleton may be looking forward to attending the royal wedding in Jordan as she and husband Prince William are speculated to attend the ceremony.

Royal Families from across the globe will gather in Jordan to celebrate an extravagant royal nuptials which is to take place on June 1st, 2023, at the Zahran Palace in Amman.

It was announced in September that King Abdullah II and Queen Rania’s eldest son, 28, is set to wed Saudi Arabian-born architect Rajwa, also 28, after an engagement ceremony at the bride-to-be’s family home in Riyadh.

Snippets from Queen Rania’s social media showed ‘some highlights from Rajwa’s Henna,’ a symbolic celebration that takes place before a wedding and allows a bride to spend quality time with her female friends and family.

It seems that the Princess of Wales may be eager to attend the wedding ceremony after all since it holds a special place in her heart, via Express UK.

During a tour of the Middle East in 2018 Prince William mentioned his wife’s childhood spent in the country, telling Save the Children’s chief executive Rania Malki, “She loved it here, she really did. She is very upset that I am coming here without her.”

He later told the press that he would come back to the country along with his wife and children which he did in 2021. Moreover, the family used an image for their Christmas card, which was taken during a holiday to Jordan earlier that year.

The two country’s royal family seemingly share close ties as Queen Rania and King Abdullah attended the Coronation of King Charles.