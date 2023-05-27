 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp approves of daughter Lily-Rose Depp’s romance with O70 Shake

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 27, 2023

File Footage 

Johnny Depp is supportive of his daughter Lily-Rose Depp’s relationship with girlfriend O70 Shake.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was the “first” to know about the Voyagers actor’s relationship with the rapper, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena.

Speaking to Daily Mail, a source close to the situation has revealed that Depp has no issues with Lily-Rose dating a girl as he is “no stranger to sexual fluidity.”

The actor-model confirmed her romance with a PDA filled at LAX as she was seen locking lips with the Guilty Conscience hitmaker following her return from 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The source told the publication, “Johnny was one of the first people to know about Danielle because Lily and him share everything with each other.”

“Johnny is no stranger to sexual fluidity and was married to an openly bisexual woman for years,” the insider said. “It didn't work out, but Lily grew up knowing this and normalized it.”

“Lily believes she is in love and there is nothing more than Johnny wants in this world than for her to love and be loved by someone who deserves her.

“He has not been the biggest fan of some of her ex-boyfriends, but there is a reason why Lily and these men did not work out.

The insider went on add that Depp thinks “it is super cool” that his daughter, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Paradis, is with “a musician because he is a musician.”

According to the outlet, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star sees “similarities in style and overall vibe” between himself and Danielle.

“They say that girls fall for guys like their dads, but it seems that girls fall for girls like their dads too,” the insider said.

More From Entertainment:

Bruno Mars says his Hawaiian upbringing inspired his ‘dream’ project

Bruno Mars says his Hawaiian upbringing inspired his ‘dream’ project
Mel B reveals Tina Turner an inspiration for all domestic abuse survivors

Mel B reveals Tina Turner an inspiration for all domestic abuse survivors
Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas's cameo appearance in 'Love Again' video

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas's cameo appearance in 'Love Again'
Michelle Yeoh admits acting was never her dream

Michelle Yeoh admits acting was never her dream
Madonna planning to get arrested onstage during upcoming tour? video

Madonna planning to get arrested onstage during upcoming tour?
Kanye West new wife proving to be good influence on him: ‘Keeping him grounded’ video

Kanye West new wife proving to be good influence on him: ‘Keeping him grounded’
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters responds to anti-Semitism allegations

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters responds to anti-Semitism allegations

'Succession' star Brian Cox admits feeling 'a bit rejected' by Logan's fate

'Succession' star Brian Cox admits feeling 'a bit rejected' by Logan's fate

Taylor Swift releases ‘Karma’ music video amid Ice Spice collab backlash video

Taylor Swift releases ‘Karma’ music video amid Ice Spice collab backlash
'Sopranos' star Michael Imperioli launches 'Talking Sopranos' podcast on Max video

'Sopranos' star Michael Imperioli launches 'Talking Sopranos' podcast on Max
Kelly Clarkson talks moving ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ to NYC: ‘All for my kids’

Kelly Clarkson talks moving ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ to NYC: ‘All for my kids’
Inside the DM: How Mark Ronson convinced Dua Lipa to join 'Barbie' soundtrack

Inside the DM: How Mark Ronson convinced Dua Lipa to join 'Barbie' soundtrack