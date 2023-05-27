 
Saturday May 27, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shredding’ their reputations ‘out in public’

Experts believe Prince Harry’s bid to compare Princess Diana’s tragedy to Meghan Markle’s car chase is ‘shredding their reputations’.

GB News host Dan Wootton issued these allegations against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

His accusatory admissions were shared with Sky News host Peta Credlin.

Mr Wootton started everything off by accusing Prince Harry of turning his NYC car chase into a “futile war with the media.”

He even went as far as to say, “Their reputation has been entirely shredded.”

For those unversed, all these allegations have come in response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s NYC car chase which has the world divided.

Many have accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of ‘overselling’ the entire ordeal, and even using Princess Diana’s death as a diving board, in this ‘futile war’.

“Think about someone who decides to use their mother’s death, a tragedy … caused by a drunk driver speeding through a Paris tunnel,” Mr Wootton added. 

