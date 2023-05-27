Péter Soós pays emotional tribute to late Ray Stevenson

Péter Soós has recently paid tribute to Ray Stevenson in a heartfelt letter, who died on May 21 at age 58.



In a letter shared to Deadline, the filmmaker wrote, “I have realised the overwhelming weight of the responsibility that has fallen upon me with our work together on what is surely your last feature film titled 1242 Gateway to the West.”

“I will do my very best to honour this. I have before me an image of you on set analysing Cesareani's character with passion,” he said.

Péter continued, “You loved playing him and we had even begun to plan a prequel film about the Cardinal.”

The filmmaker spoke up about Ray’s ability to capture everyone's attention on and off the sets.

He mentioned, “During the time we spent together on both sides of the camera, I came to experience how passionately you act, how passionately you live; how much you love to act and live.”

Péter pointed out, “Everywhere you went on set, in the hotel, there was laughter all around. In just a moment we all fell under the spell of your overwhelming vitality.”

“You were adored by everybody. It was an honour to make a film with you,” he added.

The director ended his letter with Ray’s last lines from the movie.

“Your last line in the film was, ‘I shall be with you!' I've got your message’. "I promise you, that's how it will be,” he concluded.