Saturday May 27, 2023
Eamonn Holmes claims ITV helped ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield hide affair

Saturday May 27, 2023

He also added that he had been lying to his network, his talent agency, his friends and his family
Previous colleague of Phillip Schofield, Eamonn Holmes criticizes the network ITV for helping with hiding the former’s affair. Schofield shocked the masses when he revealed to the Daily Mail that he had an affair with a younger man on the show.

He also added that he had been lying to his network, his talent agency, his friends and especially his family. ITV’s press office called out the former host for deception and revealed that they had accepted his resignation from the network, adding that he would not be hosting the British Soap Awards.

Holmes claimed that: “Schofield has finally been caught out, but he's not the only guilty party.”

He added in a tweet: “Ruth and I deceived and lied to. One day I will tell the story. We had no issue with him being gay, only support. What transpired took us for fools. The man told us complete lies and we unfortunately believed him.”

A spokesperson from ITV spoke about the scandal, saying: “We are deeply disappointed by the admissions of deceit made tonight by Phillip Schofield.”

They added: “The relationships we have with those we work with are based on trust. Philip made assurances to us which he now acknowledges were untrue and we feel badly let down. We accept his resignation from ITV and therefore can confirm that he will not be appearing on ITV as had previously been stated.'

