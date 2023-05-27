 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s ‘hypocrisy is breathtaking’: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 27, 2023

Meghan Markle’s ‘hypocrisy is breathtaking’: report
Meghan Markle’s ‘hypocrisy is breathtaking’: report

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s ‘hypocrisy is breathtaking’ because she ‘continues to cry foul and plead for much-needed privacy’ while demanding ‘yet more publicity’.

Film and TV producer, Erbil Gunasti, issued these claims.

He dished over everything regarding the Duchess of Sussex, right alongside GB News.

Mr Gunasti started the chat off by referencing the negative effects of Meghan’s newfound agency affiliation.

For those unversed, this collaboration aims to “build out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production and brand partnerships.”

Mr Gunasti finds this to be hypocrisy since “every week, as she continues to cry foul and plead for much-needed privacy, she demands yet more publicity and signs multi-million-dollar deals which are dependent on her having a huge public profile.”

“The hypocrisy is breathtaking and this country has finally woken up to it,” he also warned.

“That’s not to say Meghan hasn’t achieved something remarkable in America,” mainly be “profoundly challenging racial stereotypes which run extremely deep,” he added.

“For a mixed-race American woman to join the British Royal Family - a 1,000 year old dynasty which is the epitome of white privilege – and, at least initially, do so with such style and grace, is genuinely, still, staggering.”

Before concluding he also noted, “This is especially true given she comes from a country where today there is one black Senator from the Republican Party in the US Senate. The Democratic Party doesn’t fare much better with only two.”

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle’s ‘obsessed with ambition, money and publicity’ video

Meghan Markle’s ‘obsessed with ambition, money and publicity’
Meghan Markle becoming a ‘Duchess’ is ‘frankly absurd’: 'Pity Prince Harry’ video

Meghan Markle becoming a ‘Duchess’ is ‘frankly absurd’: 'Pity Prince Harry’
Meghan Markle leveraging ‘royal profile of a weak husband’ video

Meghan Markle leveraging ‘royal profile of a weak husband’
Meghan Markle ‘symbolizes the epitome of moral superiority’

Meghan Markle ‘symbolizes the epitome of moral superiority’
Kate Middleton doing ‘ambitious things as Meghan Markle ‘flounders’

Kate Middleton doing ‘ambitious things as Meghan Markle ‘flounders’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ooze a sense of entitlement’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ooze a sense of entitlement’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shredding’ their reputations ‘out in public’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shredding’ their reputations ‘out in public’
King Charles and Camilla planning another expensive ceremony?

King Charles and Camilla planning another expensive ceremony?
Here’s what Queen Elizabeth said to Camilla before her wedding to Charles video

Here’s what Queen Elizabeth said to Camilla before her wedding to Charles
Why Kate Middleton would be eager to attend the Jordanian royal wedding video

Why Kate Middleton would be eager to attend the Jordanian royal wedding
Mike Tindall talks seating woes at King’s Coronation: ‘Quite frustrating’ video

Mike Tindall talks seating woes at King’s Coronation: ‘Quite frustrating’
Prince Harry wants hands in ‘both pies’: ‘Can’t let go of the UK’

Prince Harry wants hands in ‘both pies’: ‘Can’t let go of the UK’