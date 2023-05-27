Meghan Markle’s ‘hypocrisy is breathtaking’: report

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s ‘hypocrisy is breathtaking’ because she ‘continues to cry foul and plead for much-needed privacy’ while demanding ‘yet more publicity’.

Film and TV producer, Erbil Gunasti, issued these claims.

He dished over everything regarding the Duchess of Sussex, right alongside GB News.

Mr Gunasti started the chat off by referencing the negative effects of Meghan’s newfound agency affiliation.

For those unversed, this collaboration aims to “build out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production and brand partnerships.”

Mr Gunasti finds this to be hypocrisy since “every week, as she continues to cry foul and plead for much-needed privacy, she demands yet more publicity and signs multi-million-dollar deals which are dependent on her having a huge public profile.”

“The hypocrisy is breathtaking and this country has finally woken up to it,” he also warned.

“That’s not to say Meghan hasn’t achieved something remarkable in America,” mainly be “profoundly challenging racial stereotypes which run extremely deep,” he added.

“For a mixed-race American woman to join the British Royal Family - a 1,000 year old dynasty which is the epitome of white privilege – and, at least initially, do so with such style and grace, is genuinely, still, staggering.”

Before concluding he also noted, “This is especially true given she comes from a country where today there is one black Senator from the Republican Party in the US Senate. The Democratic Party doesn’t fare much better with only two.”