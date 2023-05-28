 
Sunday May 28, 2023
'Mad Men' actress January Jones debuts shortest hair yet 

January Jones got a new makeover for the summer as she debuted her shorter stresses for the season.

The Mad Men alum, 45 took to Instagram to show off a totally new hairstyle, posting a selfie of her super short pixie cut and simply captioning it with two scissor emojis.

Her blonde tresses were styled back as her face was framed by volumizing waves with some root touch-ups.

Kiernan Shipka, Jones’ onscreen daughter on Mad Men and the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star, gave her seal of approval under the post, writing, “Hell yes” in the comments.

Aussie model and actress, 37, Ruby Rose left her two heart-eyed emojis in appreciation.

Chelsea Handler also commented, “Ooh la la!”

Fans also showed love to the actress. “Oooh I LOVE IT!,” said one commentator while another wrote, “Gorgeous woman!!!!!!”

One fan wrote, “God dang you are a beaut!! You can pull anything off [two fire emojis and heart]

A fourth said, “Absolutely alluring! I don’t think you can honestly look bad even if you tried.”

According to People Magazine, Jones had hinted the hair change earlier in her IG Story while showing a video of a pet lizard shedding his skin, writing, “Tom and I both shed for the summer. I didn’t eat my hair, tho.”

She unveiled her new look in a follow-up story, showing off the pixie cut, freshly styled.

Jones is no stranger to experimenting with her hair, having previously cut bangs into her chin-length blond bob and temporarily dyeing it pink in the past. However, this is the shortest style she has ever rocked.

