Showbiz
Sunday May 28, 2023
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt cancels international trip as grandfather's health deteriorates

Web Desk

Sunday May 28, 2023

Alia Bhatt's grandfather Narendra Razdan is the father of her mother Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt, who was supposed to travel abroad to attend an award show, has cancelled her trip as her grandfather Narendra Razdan’s health condition has worsened. 

Razdan, 95, had a severe lung infection due to which he was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital a few days ago, reports.

The sources have now revealed that, “In the morning, the family got a distress call that the doctors wanted to shift him to the ICU."

"There was a decision taken not to take him to the ICU, but to make him comfortable within the room. He's 95 and as of now he's in the sunset hours.”

Bhatt was reportedly at the airport when she heard about her grandfather’s health condition.

She returned home from the airport as she did not want to attend the award function knowing that her maternal grandfather’s is going through a rough phase.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt seemingly has a busy year ahead having a couple of film releases right ahead of her. Alia’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is slated to be released on July 28. Meanwhile, she will also in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, directed by Farhan Akhtar, reports Pinkvilla.

