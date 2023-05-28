Kriti Sanon calls upcoming 'Adipurush' a must watch film for 'children'

'Adipurush' also features Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in significant roles

Kriti Sanon’s much-awaited Hindu mythological film Adipurush is all set to be released soon; the actress has called it a must-watch film, especially for children.

While talking extensively about Adipurush, Kriti said that all generations must watch the film. But, she mainly urged the kids to watch the film, reports Zoom.

"It is a very special film and I feel blessed to be a part of it. I believe in the film. I think it is a very important part of our culture and history. All generations, especially the kids, must watch this film”, stated the Heropanti actress.

She further said: "We used to hear Ramayana and Mahabharata stories as kids from our mothers and grandmothers, but I think a vision memory will have an altogether different impact on today's generation."

In conclusion, Kriti, 32, added: "For a very long time, we have not seen this story on the big screen. It is coming for the first time in 3D. The film has been made keeping in mind its purity and it will connect with the children and the youth of today.”

Adipurush starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan is a film based on the Hindu epic Ramayan. Directed by Om Raut backed by T-series, the film is slated to release in theaters on June 16.