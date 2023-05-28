Halle Berry reportedly wins child support battle with ex Gabriel Aubry: Deets inside

Halle Berry has reportedly won the decade-long child support battle with ex-lover Gabriel Aubry,



According to Daily Mail, Berry has been involved in custody battles with the fathers of her two children, Nahla Ariela Aubry and Maceo Robert Martinez.

Earlier, the X-Men actress had to pay Aubry $16,000 per month plus a lump sum of $115,000 when the ex-couple first contended in a Superior Court in 2014.

In 2021, Berry was able to slash that amount to $8,000 a month, but still had to pay an additional 4.3 percent of any yearly income she made over $1.95 million.

However, the outlet reported that Berry, who makes $10 million per movie, has managed to limit that amount at $4.5 million.

This meant that Berry has to pay Aubry around $110,000 per year.

“Halle shall continue to pay Gabriel 4.3% of any income she receives above $1.95 million, as and for additional child support for Nahla, however, any additional payments of child support pursuant to this Paragraph shall not exceed $109,650 per year, which is the difference between 4.3% of $1.95 million and $4.5 million,” stated the report.

“The parties agree that additional child support over and above $109,650 per year would exceed Nahla's reasonable needs.”

The court win came as the actress will receive hefty payments for her two movie projects this year.

Meanwhile, Berry is busy filming Our Man from Jersey alongside Mark Wahlberg. Other than that, her Netflix sci-fi film, The Mothership, is scheduled to be released later this year.