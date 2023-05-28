Meghan Markle ‘demands privacy’ yet hires ‘expensive publicists’

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s bid for ‘consistent bleating and lecturing’ needs to stop.



Author and TV personality Erbil Gunasti issued these accusations against Meghan Markle.

He shared these candid admissions and revelations, right alongside GB News.

Mr Gunasti started everything off by refencing the dire need to ‘reign it all in’ in this high-inflation and post pandemic world.

Especially “What we don’t need is a self-entitled one in Montecito that makes the whole country look out-of-touch, arrogant and hypocritical.”

He also went as far as to bash Meghan Markle and added, “Meghan, please stop bleating, stop lecturing us, stop demanding privacy and then hiring expensive publicists.”

“In fact, please just…stop,” all of it, he added. “If you don’t, America, like Britain, will completely turn against you.”