Nadine Dorries says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby has “questions to answer”

English politician Nadine Dorries has put pressure on This Morning host Holly Willoughby after it was revealed that former host Phillip Schofield had an affair with a boy he met when he was 15.

Things have been going downhill for Schofield since before his resignation from the show after 21 years, as he revealed in a statement to the Daily Mail that he had an affair with a younger man on the show while he was still married to his wife.

Since then he has resigned from the ITV network and has been dropped by his talent agency. Not soon after, the Daily Mail revealed that Schofield met the boy when he was just 15 years old.

Dorries called him out for abusing “authority, power and trust” following the confession of what he claims was an “unwise but not illegal” relationship. She also isn’t the first one to turn her gaze to Willoughby as she hosted the show alongside Schofield for 13 years and was his close friend.

Although Willoughby claims that she found out about the affair not so long ago, viewers are still suspicious of how such a thing could have gone unnoticed by her.