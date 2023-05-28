Selena Gomez gets into fiery dispute with guard at Beyonce’s concert

Selena will soon be seen in 'Only Murders in the Building' season 3

As per reports, Selena Gomez got into a heated argument with a man that looked like a security guard while she was attending Beyonce’s Renaissance tour in Paris on Friday.

For those who don’t know, Selena is currently vacationing in Paris and attended Queen Bee’s Renaissance Tour concert there. As the Calm Down hitmaker had fun at the concert, excited fans took many pictures and made videos too.

One such video, which was acquired by TMZ, shows the singer in a seemingly fiery argument with a person that seems to be a security guard.

Fans have multiple theories regarding the argument. Some say that the guard was ardent while handling a fan that approached Selena.

Meanwhile, others say that the 30-year-old was being mobbed by fans but it’s not confirmed what caused the heated quarrel.

The It Aint Me singer recently shared pics from her outing with friends in Paris, where she has been holidaying.

The post came after her month-long absence from social media after fans kept trying to incite a feud between her and Hailey Bieber. Selena had to speak up against the hate-fueled backlash that Hailey was receiving, asking her fans to put an end to it.

Fortunately, the two women discussed things between themselves and are on good terms.