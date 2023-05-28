 
Sunday May 28, 2023
Viewers call ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ “fixed” as judges once again break Golden Buzzer rule

Sunday May 28, 2023

Soon after, viewers took to social media to question the authenticity of the moment
Britain’s Got Talent is “fixed”, claim fans after witnessing the judges breaking the Golden Buzzer rule once more. The four judges Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon left the crowds shocked after a rash decision.

As a part of the rules for the show, the judges are only allowed to give five Golden Buzzers but they went on to grant eight instead which left the audiences wondering “Why was the gold paper loaded up?”

The person auditioning was Musa Motha who explained that he had needed to have his leg amputated due to cancer when he was young, after which he stunned the audience and the judges by putting on an incredible performance by dancing with his crutches.

Afterwards, the audience began to chant for the golden buzzer to be pressed with the judges claiming they could not give out any more but they ended up agreeing as all four judges pressed the golden buzzer down together.

Soon after, viewers took to social media to question the authenticity of the moment, with one viewer writing: “You have ruined this years show giving 3 extra golden buzzers so 8 in total why not just give everyone a golden buzzer also makes me wonder how fixed it is when last weeks and this weeks had confetti but the one 2 weeks ago there was no confetti? #BGT.”

Another added: “'Soooo fixed! If they've ran out of golden buzzers & know they can't put another act through with the golden buzzer, then, why the f**k have they filled that thing up with the gold confetti stuff?!? #BritainsGotTalent #BGT #BGT2023,”

One viewer asked: “Why was there confetti loaded when all the golden buzzers were used? #GoldenBuzzer #BGT.”

