Royals
Prince Harry to lose his children if he divorces Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly living together for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, even after having cracks in their marriage, according to a royal insider.

Paul Burrell, who served Prince William and Harry's late mother Princess Diana for over a decade until her tragic death in a car crash in 1997, has left royal fans in shock with his claims about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Sharing his knowledge and opinion about Meghan and Harry's relationship, Diana' former butler claimed: "You will inevitably see cracks in this marriage because we know with great press and great criticism and world fame comes great pressure and this couple will have great pressure on their shoulders."

"I personally know Harry and I think he’s always wanted to be a father, he’s always wanted children, I think this element of splitting from his family right now is a little premature. I think he would want to stay in that driving seat to watch his children grow because if he left this relationship now he’d lose his children because she’d keep them in America and he wouldn’t see them," added Burrell.

"I personally know Harry and I think he’s always wanted to be a father, he’s always wanted children, I think this element of splitting from his family right now is a little premature," the insider continued.

Paul Burrell's comments have triggered a new debate on social media among fans as some are terming the claims as baseless, while others appeared agreeing with him.

Reacting to the news, one person wrote in a media outlet's comments section: "Wouldn't he have any rights to bring his children to the U.K. part of the year if he divorced? Sometimes, in the U.S., the child will spend every summer with the father (or vice versa if the mother has a working schedule that fits, etc). That would be SO much better for his children to be able to s..."

Another reacted as saying: "I agree-it’s a shame that the cousins have no relationship. Harry would have just as much right to them and they have dual citizenship. MM won’t make it easy. Harry will reap what he’s sown."

