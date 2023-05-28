BTS’ Jimin breaks Guinness World Record set only two months earlier

With this achievement he has become the fastest ever K-pop artist to have achieved this feat

K-pop group BTS’ Jimin has shattered a new Guinness World Record after it was just set two months earlier. It has been a huge year for the singer from becoming Tiffany & Co.’s ambassador to releasing his solo debut album Face.

He was also featured for the first time as a solo artist on the film Fast X for a song which was a collaboration with Kodak Black and several other well known artists. BTS as a group have broken several records and set multiple as well, including several in a single year.

In a new achievement, Jimin hit one billion streams on Spotify collectively on May 22nd. While several artists have done so in the past, Jimin is the first one to have achieved the feat in just 393 days after his solo debut.

With this achievement he has become the fastest ever K-pop artist to have achieved this feat, breaking the record set by his own bandmate Jungkook. Jungkook had set the record previously only two months earlier, claiming the win after 409 days.

According to the Guinness World Records, the most streamed songs from Jimin include With You which has garnered 230.6 million streams as well as Like Crazy which has accumulated 181.4 million streams.