Varun Dhawan spills the beans on Citadel’s Serbia shoot

Varun Dhawan made a cameo appearance on Priyanka Chopra's Citadel

Varun Dhawan, who is part of the cast of Citadel along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has revealed thrilling information about the upcoming Serbia shoot schedule for the series.

In an interview with PTI, the action star expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Serbia shoot, stating "It has been amazing working on it. We are going to be filming in Serbia. We have a month-long schedule over there with a lot of action."

Varun also made a bold claim about his upcoming series as he said, “It is a very big series, nothing like people have seen in India yet."

The Dilwale alum added, "The makers are pushing the envelope. Samantha and I can't be doing something mediocre. She is one of the hardest working actors."

The 36-year-old also shared the list of his favorite directors, "There are some directors who are on your bucket list. For me, it was Shoojit Sircar (October), Sriram Raghavan (Badlapur), and Nitesh Tiwari (Bawaal). Some of my best performances come out when I work with these directors as they push me."

He then specifically praised the Bawaal director for his work on the movie, “It is amazing and I feel blessed to be working with Nitesh. Bawaal personally is a film I am so proud of. It says something that is the need of the hour."

Varun was recently seen in Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel as he dubbed Priyanka’s father in the fifth episode. Theories suggest that the Indian Citadel will feature Varun as a young Rahi Gambhir (Priyanka’s father).