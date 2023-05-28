 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Sunday May 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Varun Dhawan spills the beans on Citadel’s Serbia shoot

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 28, 2023

Varun Dhawan made a cameo appearance on Priyanka Chopras Citadel
Varun Dhawan made a cameo appearance on Priyanka Chopra's Citadel

Varun Dhawan, who is part of the cast of Citadel along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has revealed thrilling information about the upcoming Serbia shoot schedule for the series.

In an interview with PTI, the action star expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Serbia shoot, stating "It has been amazing working on it. We are going to be filming in Serbia. We have a month-long schedule over there with a lot of action."

Varun also made a bold claim about his upcoming series as he said, “It is a very big series, nothing like people have seen in India yet."

The Dilwale alum added, "The makers are pushing the envelope. Samantha and I can't be doing something mediocre. She is one of the hardest working actors."

The 36-year-old also shared the list of his favorite directors, "There are some directors who are on your bucket list. For me, it was Shoojit Sircar (October), Sriram Raghavan (Badlapur), and Nitesh Tiwari (Bawaal). Some of my best performances come out when I work with these directors as they push me."

He then specifically praised the Bawaal director for his work on the movie, “It is amazing and I feel blessed to be working with Nitesh. Bawaal personally is a film I am so proud of. It says something that is the need of the hour."

Varun was recently seen in Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel as he dubbed Priyanka’s father in the fifth episode. Theories suggest that the Indian Citadel will feature Varun as a young Rahi Gambhir (Priyanka’s father).

More From Showbiz:

Model Nimra Jacob accuses Hasnain Lehri of physical assault, verbal abuse

Model Nimra Jacob accuses Hasnain Lehri of physical assault, verbal abuse
Manoj Bajpayee reveals his daughter doesn’t speak Hindi, calls her ‘angrez’

Manoj Bajpayee reveals his daughter doesn’t speak Hindi, calls her ‘angrez’
Suniel Shetty opens up about getting threat calls from the underworld

Suniel Shetty opens up about getting threat calls from the underworld
Sunny Leone 'thank' husband Daniel Webber for his immense support at Cannes

Sunny Leone 'thank' husband Daniel Webber for his immense support at Cannes
Babil Khan shares mother Sutapa's reaction on debut film 'Qala'

Babil Khan shares mother Sutapa's reaction on debut film 'Qala'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says 'mediocre actors are getting oppurtunities today'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says 'mediocre actors are getting oppurtunities today'
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks chic at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks chic at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race
Priyanka Chopra gives THIS one special note to her 'past self'

Priyanka Chopra gives THIS one special note to her 'past self'
Kriti Sanon calls upcoming 'Adipurush' a must watch film for 'children'

Kriti Sanon calls upcoming 'Adipurush' a must watch film for 'children'
Alia Bhatt cancels international trip as grandfather's health deteriorates

Alia Bhatt cancels international trip as grandfather's health deteriorates
Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam's 'Dasvi' might get a sequel

Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam's 'Dasvi' might get a sequel
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about never being cast in ‘big films’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about never being cast in ‘big films’