Royals
Monday May 29, 2023
King Charles ‘ultimate surprise’ for Lilibet on her 2nd birthday revealed: ‘She’ll remember it forever’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s only daughter Princess Lilibet will reportedly receive an ‘ultimate surprise’ from her grandfather King Charles on the second birthday, and ‘she’ll remember it forever.’

King Charles, who was officially crowned earlier this month, is reportedly planning an extra-sweet birthday surprise for Lilibet.

According to a report by New Idea, King Charles is planning on giving a sweet gift to his youngest granddaughter on her second birthday.

The publication, citing an insider, reported the monarch wants to give Princess Lilibet something she ‘will use and be hers.’

The source said, “Charles has had his aides looking at a custom-made cubby house, similar to what the Queen and Princess Margaret had when they were girls.”

The insider went on to say, “He (King Charles) wants to give Lili something she will use and be hers. She’ll remember it forever – it’s going to be the ultimate surprise!”

Princess Lilibet, the only daughter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, will turn two on June 4.  

