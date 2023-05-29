Tina Turner settled estate matters before death to avoid family feud

Tina Turner seemingly settled all her financial affairs before her passing, possibly foreseeing her end early on.

According to sources cited by RadarOnline, the late singer started getting her final will in order in 2021.

The What’s Love Got to Do with it singer “feared her days were numbered and wanted to make sure everything was in place,” the insider revealed.

The multiple Grammy award recipient, whose estate is estimated to be worth $270 million, even sold off her music catalogue to record label BMG for a reported $50 million.

“Tina knows her time is short, and she wants to make sure her ducks are in a row for her family. She’s been dealing with poor health for years and knows the end is near,” a source said at the time.

The musician had many health issues before her passing. In January 2016, Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer, she shared in her memoir. Apart from this, she also suffered a stroke in 2013, had high blood pressure and kidney failure, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder from her marriage to Ike Turner.

In April 2017, she received the surgery, and husband Erwin Bach was the donor, People reported.

And in 2018, she suffered the heart-breaking loss of 59-year-old Craig Turner — the oldest of her four sons — to suicide.

An insider said in 2021, “She’s on dialysis again. People in her circle fear she doesn’t have long to live.”

The Private Dancer musician’s death was confirmed by her publicist Bernard Doherty on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023. “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.”

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” the rep added.