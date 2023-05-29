 
Monday May 29, 2023
Priyanka Chopra's 'Love Again' co-star Sam Heughan admits being her huge fan

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan's 'Love Again' also stars Celine Dion

Priyanka Chopra’s Love Again co-actor Sam Heughan has admitted that he is a huge fan of the actress.

Sam, while talking to the New Indian Express, shared how he worked on building up chemistry with Priyanka for their film Love Again.

The actor added: "It started with (writer and director) Jim Strouse’s beautiful script. I loved the story and the characters. And then, when I found out Priyanka was involved, I was even more sold.”

“I am a huge fan of hers, and she is utterly brilliant as the heart of this movie. We got on so well from day one. She welcomed us all into her world. This is a film about love, but the ultimate love story is that of Priyanka and her wonderful husband, Nick."

Priyanka and Sam starrer Love Again is a romantic-comedy drama revolving around a woman who gives love another chance after her partner dies. Actor Celine Dion also has a vital role in the film.

Not just that, the Quantico actor’s husband singer Nick Jonas also has a cameo role in the film.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Amazon Prime web-series Citadel with Richard Madden, reports Hindustan Times.   

