Harry Styles breaks records as he attracts massive crowd in Scotland

The former One Direction frontman Harry Styles has broken the record for the highest selling stadium show in Scotland ever.

The singer thrilled packed crowds on Friday and Saturday evening at the BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

Scottish Rugby Union, which operates Murrayfield, tweeted: "Saturday night’s Harry Styles concert at BT Murrayfield is the highest-selling stadium concert in Scotland ever with an attendance of over 65,000. Thanks to every single one of you for a fantastic evening."

Social media footage from the gig showed fans chanting "No Scotland, no party!” with Styles saying it back to them from the stage.

Styles was the second star to grace the stage at Murrayfield this month, with Beyonce performing in front of thousands on May 20 in the pouring rain.

It was a “phenomenal number” of ticket sales for one artist, according to Promoter DF Concerts.



