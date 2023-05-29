 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles breaks records as he attracts massive crowd in Scotland

By
Web Desk

Monday May 29, 2023

Harry Styles breaks records as he attracts massive crowd in Scotland

The former One Direction frontman Harry Styles has broken the record for the highest selling stadium show in Scotland ever.

The singer thrilled packed crowds on Friday and Saturday evening at the BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. 

Scottish Rugby Union, which operates Murrayfield, tweeted: "Saturday night’s Harry Styles concert at BT Murrayfield is the highest-selling stadium concert in Scotland ever with an attendance of over 65,000. Thanks to every single one of you for a fantastic evening."

Social media footage from the gig showed fans chanting "No Scotland, no party!” with Styles saying it back to them from the stage.

Styles was the second star to grace the stage at Murrayfield this month, with Beyonce performing in front of thousands on May 20 in the pouring rain.

It was a “phenomenal number” of ticket sales for one artist, according to Promoter DF Concerts.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: "We’re doing what we can to help music fans travel to see Bruce Springsteen perform at BT Murrayfield on Tuesday, and I am delighted we have been able to add more seats and some extra trains to help people enjoy the occasion."

It was a “phenomenal number” of ticket sales for one artist, according to Promoter DF Concerts.

More From Entertainment:

Martin Scorsese to make religious film after meeting with Pope Francis

Martin Scorsese to make religious film after meeting with Pope Francis
Merve Dizdar, best actress at Cannes, receives backlash after she returns to Turkey

Merve Dizdar, best actress at Cannes, receives backlash after she returns to Turkey

'Succession' finale reveals Waystar Royco's successor in surprising twist

'Succession' finale reveals Waystar Royco's successor in surprising twist
German filmmaker Wim Wenders professes '3D engages brain in a way that 2D fails to'

German filmmaker Wim Wenders professes '3D engages brain in a way that 2D fails to'

Jennifer Lopez strengthens bond with Jennifer Garner despite tensions with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez strengthens bond with Jennifer Garner despite tensions with Ben Affleck

Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique in hot waters amid trust issues with new girlfriend’s family video

Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique in hot waters amid trust issues with new girlfriend’s family

Taylor Swift to move in with controversial beau Matty Healy amid new romance video

Taylor Swift to move in with controversial beau Matty Healy amid new romance

Lewis Capaldi achieves first No.1 in Australia with 'Broken by desire to be heavenly sent'

Lewis Capaldi achieves first No.1 in Australia with 'Broken by desire to be heavenly sent'
Kourtney Kardashian reveals she ‘cried for the past 2 days’

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she ‘cried for the past 2 days’
Keanu Reeves takes the stage again with Dogstar in comeback performance video

Keanu Reeves takes the stage again with Dogstar in comeback performance
Kourtney Kardashian clears misconceptions about IVF: ‘It's not a safety net’

Kourtney Kardashian clears misconceptions about IVF: ‘It's not a safety net’

Palme d'Or winner Justine Triet criticizes French government in Cannes speech

Palme d'Or winner Justine Triet criticizes French government in Cannes speech