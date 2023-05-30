Djokovic opens French Open campaign with straight-set win

Novak Djokovic advances at French Open. ustimespost.com

Novak Djokovic started his quest for a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam singles title with a comfortable victory over Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round of the French Open.

Djokovic, a two-time champion at Roland Garros, defeated his American opponent in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/1). Despite facing a late rally from Kovacevic, Djokovic managed to maintain his composure and secure the win. The victory extended his streak of never losing in the opening match of a major tournament since the 2006 Australian Open. In the next round, Djokovic will face Marton Fucsovics, whom he has previously defeated four times.

Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed and a rising star in men's tennis, also had an impressive start to his French Open campaign. The 20-year-old Spaniard showcased his talent against Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli, winning the match 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.

Alcaraz, who has enjoyed success on the clay courts this season with wins at the Madrid and Barcelona Opens, is considered a favorite to win the title in the absence of his compatriot Rafael Nadal. Alcaraz's next opponent will be Taro Daniel of Japan.

In other matches, Canadian 10th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime suffered a defeat in the first round for the third time in four visits to Roland Garros. He lost in straight sets to Fabio Fognini, who produced an unpredictable performance to secure a 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 victory. British 14th seed Cameron Norrie survived a five-set thriller against Benoit Paire, while former champion Stan Wawrinka battled for four hours and 35 minutes to overcome Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

In the women's draw, Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina celebrated her first Grand Slam victory since the 2022 Australian Open. She defeated Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-2 in a convincing performance. French fifth seed Caroline Garcia delighted the home crowd with a hard-fought win over Wang Xiyu.

Former runner-up Sloane Stephens defeated 16th seed Karolina Pliskova, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the 2021 finalist, comfortably beat Linda Fruhvirtova.

Djokovic and Alcaraz showcased their skills and advanced to the second round of the French Open, while other notable players faced both victories and unexpected defeats.

The tournament promises to offer exciting matchups and surprises as the competition progresses.