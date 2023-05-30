MS Dhoni leads Chennai Super Kings to historic 5th IPL title

CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni lifting Ravindra Jadeja after winning the final of IPL 2023.—BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title as they triumphed over the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 wickets (DLS method) in the IPL 2023 final.

In a high-stakes match, CSK successfully chased down a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs. Devon Conway contributed a vital knock of 47 runs, while Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 32 runs to guide CSK to victory.

Although MS Dhoni faced disappointment with a golden duck, Ravindra Jadeja's composed innings of 15 runs off 6 balls ensured a victorious finish for CSK. GT's Mohit Sharma showcased an impressive performance, claiming three wickets.

Earlier in the match, GT set a competitive total of 214/4, thanks to an outstanding innings by Sai Sudharsan, who top-scored with 96 runs, and Wriddhiman Saha's half-century. CSK's Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets to curtail GT's innings.

With this triumph, MS Dhoni achieved the milestone of captaining his team to a fifth IPL title, matching the record set by Rohit Sharma. The final match showcased remarkable performances, making it a memorable conclusion to the IPL 2023 season.