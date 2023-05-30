'House of Dragon' could 'go beyond four seasons,' exec teases

HBO head of drama Francesca Orsi weighed in on how much seasons' House of Dragon would entail finishing.

During an interview with Deadline, the exec said on seasons count, "It hasn't been finalized yet; it's still under discussion."



"George and Ryan are going to meet after the writers strike. They had originally planned to meet before the strike took place and that was to figure out at what point the series itself was going to end."

Orsi added, "Is it four seasons? I don't think from where I sit at this point will be any less than four. But could be more. We'll see."

Previously, author George R.R. Martin revealed four seasons are required to finish the story.

"It is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish," Martin wrote in a blog last year.

In other news, Orsi also responded to Kit Harington's question on whether he would return to don his robes.

It is still "very early stages," adding, "We're just working deeply with the writers to get it in shape for potential greenlight, but at this point, no, no determination on whether it can go all the way."