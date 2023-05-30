 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

'House of Dragon' could 'go beyond four seasons,' exec teases

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 30, 2023

House of Dragon could go beyond four seasons, exec teases
'House of Dragon' could 'go beyond four seasons,' exec teases

HBO head of drama Francesca Orsi weighed in on how much seasons' House of Dragon would entail finishing.

During an interview with Deadline, the exec said on seasons count, "It hasn't been finalized yet; it's still under discussion."

"George and Ryan are going to meet after the writers strike. They had originally planned to meet before the strike took place and that was to figure out at what point the series itself was going to end."

Orsi added, "Is it four seasons? I don't think from where I sit at this point will be any less than four. But could be more. We'll see."

Previously, author George R.R. Martin revealed four seasons are required to finish the story.

"It is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish," Martin wrote in a blog last year.

In other news, Orsi also responded to Kit Harington's question on whether he would return to don his robes.

It is still "very early stages," adding, "We're just working deeply with the writers to get it in shape for potential greenlight, but at this point, no, no determination on whether it can go all the way."

More From Entertainment:

Lisa Rinna's late mom dream visit prompts 'RHOBH' exit

Lisa Rinna's late mom dream visit prompts 'RHOBH' exit
'Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds faced 'constraints' due to WGA strike

'Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds faced 'constraints' due to WGA strike

Katy Perry invites Lizzo to be 'American Idol' judge

Katy Perry invites Lizzo to be 'American Idol' judge
Netflix tightens noose around password sharing, subscribers leave

Netflix tightens noose around password sharing, subscribers leave
Benedict Cumberbatch survived an 'angry chef' attack at home

Benedict Cumberbatch survived an 'angry chef' attack at home

Kanye West wife taking 'control of her life' after 'getting married'? video

Kanye West wife taking 'control of her life' after 'getting married'?
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' MIGHT return, director teases

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' MIGHT return, director teases
HBO chief casts doubts on 'Jon Snow' spinoff

HBO chief casts doubts on 'Jon Snow' spinoff

Holly Willoughby has no plans to step down after Phillip Schofield scandal

Holly Willoughby has no plans to step down after Phillip Schofield scandal
Dancer gives Channing Tatum a run for his money with 'Pony' performance

Dancer gives Channing Tatum a run for his money with 'Pony' performance

Will Smith's daughter Willow shares cryptic post

Will Smith's daughter Willow shares cryptic post
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez celebrate engagement with $4,000 wine

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez celebrate engagement with $4,000 wine