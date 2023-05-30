Hailee Steinfeld says ‘anything is possible’ amid Marvel crossovers

Hailee Steinfeld hints says ‘anything is possible’ amid Marvel crossovers

Hailee Steinfeld is anticipating her characters’ future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and of any possible crossovers.

In 2021, Steinfeld appeared in the Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe series Hawkeye as Kate Bishop.

Her character successfully wormed her way into the mission of Clint Barton [Jeremy Renner] when she acquired his old Ronin suit that he wore during the Blip. Bishop is a fan-favourite character who serves as somewhat of a protégé to Hawkeye.

Moreover, she also voiced Gwen Stacey in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.

In an interview with ET Canada, the actress, 26, said he is “right there” with the fans “waiting to see what happens,” on the possibility of playing two of her Marvel characters in the same multiverse movie.

“Wow. Here’s the thing. Anything is possible,” the Edge of Seventeen star shared.

“And if there’s one thing I’ve learned while being in this universe, that is that anything can happen. And at any time.”

Steinfeld was also asked if she would ever see herself as leading a team of young Avengers in a future show. She responded by saying she gets to do what she loves while playing all of the parts.

The actress also admitted that she came across many fans who are excited to see where her character goes in the future shows or movies. “The fact that that resonates with people from around the world blows my mind.”

She continued, “Having played Gwen, having played Kate… and while I don’t know what’s happening, as a fan of the character, as a fan of the story, I cannot wait to see what happens.”

Steinfeld surmised, “And again, I can just tell you I feel so, so honoured to be trusted to play such an amazing character.”