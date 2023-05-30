Matty Healy breaks silence over romance rumours with Taylor Swift

Matty Healy cryptically addressed his relationship status with Taylor Swift as their romance rumours swirl around since the past month.

Dressed in a white lab coat and spectacles, The 1975 frontman addressed the crowd at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend music festival on Saturday, May 28th, 2023, just before his set began.

“Is it all a bit?” He questioned teasingly, “Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?”

“All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975,” he announced before launching into his performance.

The Somebody Else singer, 34, and Lavender Haze singer, 33, have been linked since early May after the pair sparked dating rumours when Healy attended the Grammy-winning artist’s ongoing Eras Tour shows in Nashville and Philadelphia.

News broke that the pair had “rekindled” their decade-old romance with a source telling the Sun, the pair is “madly in love.” Healy and Swift were linked in late 2014 when the Blank Space singer attended multiple 1975 shows in Los Angeles.

A source cited by RadarOnline revealed, “The timing for Taylor and Matty was never right, but it is now. They’ve known each other for years. That’s the reason they’re not hesitating to be so hot and heavy.”

In recent events, the two were then spotted kissing at the members-only venue Zero Bond in New York City on Wednesday.

Prior to that, the Chocolate singer was seen rushing to the Bejeweled singer’s New York apartment during the night.

While Swift has stayed silent on the dating rumours, she made vague comments about her relationship with Healy during her Boston show.

“It’s insane. I kind of just feel like telling you, that I don’t know, that just...I’ve never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before,” she told the audience.

“And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It’s not just the tour, like, I don’t know, my life finally feels like it makes sense.”