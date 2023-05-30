 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra confesses being part of a movie she hated: Watch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Priyanka Chopra confesses being part of a movie she hated: Watch

Priyanka Chopra has revealed she acted in a movie that she hated in a lie detector test.

In a recent video shared by Prime Video India on YouTube, PeeCee could be seen taking a lie detector test as she replied answers to some “interesting questions”.

The Quantico actress was asked about a movie that she hated acting in it. To this, PeeCee responded, “I can't tell you what movie it was but I can tell you the experience was pretty hateful.”

The Baywatch star continued, “I used to just wait around for hours. My lines made no sense.”

“I was constantly a damsel, which I am kind of not. So, it was tough,” confessed the Sky is Pink actress.

In the clip, Peecee also replied to a question on whether she snores in her slumber: “My husband Nick Jonas tells me I do, but I deny it. I don't snore.”

Later, the actress was made to choose between Jonas Brothers and Harry Styles and she answered, “The band versus one person? The Jonas Brothers, are you kidding?”

PeeCee also disclosed that she prefers “parathas” over “burgers” anytime, adding, “I had three parathas in this morning.”

Moreover, Priyanka was questioned, “Who is the mole in Citadel.”

The actress stated, “I can't tell you. It's above my pay grade.”

In the end, the host threw a curveball at the actress, asking, “Hollywood or Bollywood?”

PeeCee didn’t respond to this question and was just seen “giggling”.

Watch here:


More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift says Ice Spice collab was ‘natural’ amid PR stunt claims video

Taylor Swift says Ice Spice collab was ‘natural’ amid PR stunt claims
Kim Kardashian 'encouraging' Khloe to forgive Tristan Thompson after own failed marriage video

Kim Kardashian 'encouraging' Khloe to forgive Tristan Thompson after own failed marriage

Paloma Faith not happy with The Little Mermaid’s storyline: Here’s why

Paloma Faith not happy with The Little Mermaid’s storyline: Here’s why
Taylor Swift 'begging' Joe Alwyn to 'come back' in heartbreaking performance? video

Taylor Swift 'begging' Joe Alwyn to 'come back' in heartbreaking performance?
Christina Ricci feels ‘so lucky’ to work with Juliette Lewis in Yellowjackets Season 2

Christina Ricci feels ‘so lucky’ to work with Juliette Lewis in Yellowjackets Season 2
Robert De Niro to tie the knot again at age 79?

Robert De Niro to tie the knot again at age 79?
Matty Healy breaks silence over romance rumours with Taylor Swift

Matty Healy breaks silence over romance rumours with Taylor Swift
Scott Disick finally ‘moved on’ from his ex-Kourtney Kardashian, says source

Scott Disick finally ‘moved on’ from his ex-Kourtney Kardashian, says source
Matty Healy claims he ‘baited’ fans with Ice Spice ethnicity controversy video

Matty Healy claims he ‘baited’ fans with Ice Spice ethnicity controversy
Kylie Jenner still dating Timothée Chalamet but they’re ‘not serious’

Kylie Jenner still dating Timothée Chalamet but they’re ‘not serious’
Hollywood's Magic Castle mourns the loss of co-founder Milt Larsen at 92

Hollywood's Magic Castle mourns the loss of co-founder Milt Larsen at 92
'Succession' actress Sarah Snook embraces motherhood

'Succession' actress Sarah Snook embraces motherhood