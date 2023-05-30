 
Tuesday May 30, 2023
Beyonce pays special homage to her biggest sources of inspiration Tina Turner

Beyoncé paid a special tribute to late pop legend Tina Turner during her thrilling performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Monday.

The music sensation, who's wowing fans during the "Renaissance World Tour", remembered her idol with a cover of Ike & Tina Turner’s ‘River Deep, Mountain High’.

The pop icon paid homage to the late music icon putting her own spin on ‘River Deep, Mountain High’, which Turner released with Ike in 1966.

 Music lovers and fans shared the clip of Beyonce stunning performance.

It comes just under a week news broke that Turner, who was one of Beyoncé’s biggest sources of inspiration, had died peacefully in her home last Wednesday (May 24), aged 83.

Taking to the stage the singer said: "I want you to allow me to sing one of my favourite songs."

For the occasion, Beyoncé didn’t seek to match the high energy that Turner created in the original track, but instead performed a stripped-back, near-gospel version, before looking to the sky and saying: “We love you, Tina’.

