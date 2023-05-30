 
Tuesday May 30, 2023
Sydney Sweeney opens up about fighting for her role in The White Lotus

Tuesday May 30, 2023

In a recent interview with Variety, the well-known actress Sydney Sweeney disclosed that The White Lotus producers had initially questioned her suitability for the role.

Although she had played the character of Cassie Howard in Euphoria, a show in which she was a regular cast member, Sydney Sweeney faced doubts when she tried out for The White Lotus. Nevertheless, she managed to secure the highly sought-after role.

The Euphoria star revealed, "There's always people who see me as Cassie or see me as Olivia. They send me scripts that are just like that.”

She continued, "It's the ones I have to fight for that usually are the ones that I want that are different, like 'Reality.' I had to audition for it. I had to put myself on tape and send in my audition just like everybody else.”

"It was the same for 'White Lotus.' They didn't think that I was right for 'White Lotus,' because I did 'Euphoria.' So I put myself on tape, I auditioned for 'White Lotus' just like everybody else and had a call back like everybody else."

Sydney Sweeney has been portraying the character of Cassie Howard in the HBO series Euphoria since 2019.

In 2021, she played the role of a sardonic teenager in the American teen drama The White Lotus.

Her performances in both shows have earned her numerous awards and nominations, including two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

