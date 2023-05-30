 
Royals
Tuesday May 30, 2023
Proof of Prince William's fondness for his brother Harry found

Prince William has emerged as a man who doesn't hold grudges against his family members.  

After everything Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said against the British royal family during their media appearances and in the Duke's explosive book "Spare", it still seems Prince William doesn't hold a grudge against his brother or at least he doesn't want to display his feelings.

Story is that Kate Middleton and Prince William's Instagram account "The Prince and Princess of Wales" has crossed 15 million followers.

The royal couple is following only 132 accounts on the Facebook-owned application and they haven't unfollowed the account which Harry and Meghan's once operated as working royals.

Sussex Royal, an account that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ran as senior members of the British royal family, appears at the top of Kate and William's "following" list on Instagram.

William and his wife are also still following Sentebale, charity, founded in 2006 by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

