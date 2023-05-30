Prince Harry's bombshell predictions about monarchy in candid chat with Angela Levin

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry, in an interview six years ago, said none of the royals want to be King or Queen, but would accept the "duties" when the time comes.

The Duke of Sussex also spoke about his own struggles within the monarchy during an interview with journalist and author Angela Levin.

During the interview in 2017, Harry said the monarchy would have to change after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's passing, claiming that "no one in the Royal Family wants to be King or Queen".

"We want to make sure the monarchy lasts and are passionate about what it stands for," Harry, according to Daily Mail, told Levin.

"We feel that the British public and the whole world needs institutions like this, but it can't go on as it has done under the Queen. There will be changes and pressure to get them right. Things are moving so fast, especially because of social media, so we are involved in modernising the monarchy," he added.

Harry also shared fears the royal in future would be seen as "just a bunch of celebrities", in unearthed comments made in an interview months before his engagement to Meghan.



Two years after his predictions about the Firm, Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals and relocated to the US in 2020.