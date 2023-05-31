 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton shows her 'glistening diamond' face like 'performer': Expert

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Kate Middleton is being praised for her extraordinary conduct and presence at King Charles' Coronation.

A royal expert notices how the Princess of Wales was at the front and center of the event, noting her face was glowing like a 'diamond.'

Speaking to Sunrise, Louise Mahler noticed: “Out of everybody in the carriages, you can’t quite see King Charles or Queen Camilla.

“But then you cross to Kate, and there she is. You can see her face, she is like a glistening diamond.

“What she does is years of practice, and she has it down to perfection like no other performer I’ve ever seen.”

Talking about Kate's 'calculated' behaviour, the expert notes the Princess 'takes [her] role very seriously'  and 'nothing is an accident.'

Louise then went onto praise Kate and William for their team work.

“The way that they do everything so perfectly," she noted.

“They have the smile when it’s needed. They have the serious face when it’s needed, they bow their head, they do everything to perfection.”

Meanwhile, Royal Author Katie Nicholl praises the growth of Prince William and Kate Middleton as a couple.

She explained: “William’s years of being mentored by his grandmother and his father have really paid off because the transition to Prince of Wales has been seamless.

“Kate has also effortlessly moved into a role with so much weight and history and is already making it her own.

“While they have both taken on new titles and more senior roles within the royal hierarchy, they have done so while staying very true to who they are and the causes they have championed,” she added.

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle sees herself and Prince Harry 'against the world' in 'crucial fight'

Meghan Markle sees herself and Prince Harry 'against the world' in 'crucial fight'
Kate Middleton planning 'biggest Royal Family coup' with Prince of Wales role

Kate Middleton planning 'biggest Royal Family coup' with Prince of Wales role
Prince Harry's 2017 interview with Angela Levin - 'no one wants to be King or Queen'

Prince Harry's 2017 interview with Angela Levin - 'no one wants to be King or Queen'
Prince Harry wanted to be out of royal family before marrying Meghan Markle

Prince Harry wanted to be out of royal family before marrying Meghan Markle
Prince William and Kate Middleton are having marital issues?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are having marital issues?

Prince Harry's bombshell predictions about monarchy in candid chat with Angela Levin

Prince Harry's bombshell predictions about monarchy in candid chat with Angela Levin

Proof of Prince William's fondness for his brother Harry found

Proof of Prince William's fondness for his brother Harry found

When Queen Elizabeth's sister insulted Sarah Ferguson

When Queen Elizabeth's sister insulted Sarah Ferguson
King Charles wins hearts with his latest move at Windsor Castle

King Charles wins hearts with his latest move at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry on mission to wreak reputational damage to royal household?

Prince Harry on mission to wreak reputational damage to royal household?
Reason behind Prince Harry, Princess Anne 'surprise exchange' revealed

Reason behind Prince Harry, Princess Anne 'surprise exchange' revealed

Kate Middleton's 'convict cousin' shares interesting things about Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton's 'convict cousin' shares interesting things about Princess of Wales