Bob Myers exits Golden State Warriors, ending era of dominance

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers. Twitter

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers is stepping down after playing a significant role in the team's success over the past decade.

Myers confirmed his departure when his contract expires in late June. During his tenure, the Warriors won four NBA championships and made six NBA Finals appearances.

Myers was instrumental in retaining the core players, including Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, who formed the foundation of the championship-winning teams. While Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed hope that Myers would stay with the team, he emphasised his support for Myers' decision.

Myers, who grew up in suburban Danville, had a successful career as an NBA executive after playing basketball at UCLA and working as an agent. Known for his personable nature, Myers regularly engaged with players, coaches, and assistants during practices.

His collaborative approach with Kerr set him apart, as it is uncommon for such collaboration between the front office and the head coach in professional sports. Kerr acknowledged that roster decisions were primarily Myers' responsibility but highlighted their strong collaboration in building the best possible team.

Myers' involvement with players went beyond his front office duties, as he would even talk to players during games. He notably supported Draymond Green through his mistakes and suspensions, including sitting with Green during a crucial game he missed due to a suspension in the 2016 NBA Finals. The commitment of Myers and Kerr to acquiring team-first players who prioritise winning over individual success was praised by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Myers' contributions to the Warriors extended beyond their on-court success. He signed Kevin Durant, who became a two-time NBA Finals MVP and helped the team secure back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.

Myers became the general manager in 2012 and constructed the roster that led the franchise to its first championship in 40 years in 2015.

As one of the most successful general managers in any sport over the past decade, Myers leaves a lasting legacy with the Warriors, having built a championship team and establishing a collaborative culture within the organization.