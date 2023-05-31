 
Showbiz
Wednesday May 31, 2023
Ranveer Singh join hands with Hollywood's William Morris Endeavor agency

Wednesday May 31, 2023

William Morris Endeavor will represent Ranveer Singh on a global level, reports
Ranveer Singh has finally joined the most famous Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) to represent him globally.

WME will be representing Singh on a global level, says Deadline. Meanwhile, he will also continue to be represented by Indian talent agency, Collective Artists Network.

The Simmba actor has not just stepped into the Hollywood world but has already left his mark in the industry by making several appearances at different international events.

The Cirkus actor recently attended the launch of Tiffany’s flagship store in New York, which was also attended by BTS’ Jimin and Florence Pugh.

William Morris Endeavor is one of the most renowned talent agencies that represents many big names of the Hollywood film industry namely, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Matt Damons and many others.

On the other hand, Singh’s wife Deepika Padukone is already a vital part of the Hollywood film industry. She had already signed a deal with talent agency ICM back in 2021. 

She attended the Oscars 2023 on behalf of India and introduced their Academy nominated song, Natu Natu.  

Work wise, Ranveer Singh is currently looking forward to the release of his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, directed by Karan Johar, reports Pinkvilla.

