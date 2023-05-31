 
Wednesday May 31, 2023
'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke': Director reveals reason for not casting Katrina Kaif

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is directed by Mimi director Laxman Utekar
'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is directed by 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke director Laxman Utekar has finally unveiled the reason of not casting Katrina Kaif opposite Vicky Kaushal in the movie.

According to Laxman, Katrina is the kind of heroine who does not fit well in a small-town girl role. It doesn’t suit her. But he claims that he would love to work with Katrina and Vicky in a film whenever he gets a good script.

The Mimi director jokingly stated: “Meri language Katrina ko samajh aayegi tabhi kar paunga. Aapko lagta hai Katrina kabhi small town ki heroine lagegi? If we get a good script, I would love to work with Vicky and Katrina.”

While talking further over the same, he added: “I couldn't get them onboard this time because Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in a different space and I feel Katrina ka joh aura hai and personality hai, mujhe personally laga nahi ki voh ek middle-class joint family ki bahu lag sakti hai.”

“Agar future mein aisa kuch banega joh unko suit karega toh kyun nahi”, said Laxman.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a romantic-comedy film starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. Backed by Maddock Films production, the film is directed and written by Laxman Utekar. The rom com is set to release on June 2, reports India Today. 

