Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gushes over a Hollywood star

Georgina Rodriguez has called Hollywood actress Eva Longoria as her inspiration after meeting her at Cannes.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ronaldo’s partner posted the photo of her meeting with Longoria to her Instagram Story, captioning: "My inspiration. The most beautiful of them all."

The Argentinean beauty gushed over the actress as she praised her at star-studded event in France. 

The Spanish model also looked drop dead gorgeous as she graced the star-studded Cannes Film Festival.

Celebrities from all over the world flocking to the French Riviera to showcase their latest films and fashion. But, the girlfriend of the football superstar made a stunning appearance at the festival, turning heads with her impeccable style and grace.

Ronaldo's former girlfriend Irina Shayk was also seen at the glitzy festival. The Russian model faced backlash over choice of dress as she rocked a see-through dress at the star-studded event.

Ronaldo is one of the most famous people alive at the moment. Despite his global popularity, the legendary footballer remains a grounded person. While, Georgina Rodríguez Hernández is a Spanish social media influencer and model.

