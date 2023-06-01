 
menu menu menu
sports
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ben Stokes backs Test cricket's relevance in rapidly evolving cricket world

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Ben Stokes backs Test crickets relevance in rapidly evolving cricket world. Twitter/AFP
Ben Stokes backs Test cricket's relevance in rapidly evolving cricket world. Twitter/AFP

England captain Ben Stokes expressed his confidence in the future of Test cricket as he prepared to lead his team in the upcoming Ashes series against Australia. 

Stokes, who has been a vocal advocate for the traditional format, acknowledged the rapidly changing landscape of cricket but emphasised that Test cricket and T20 can coexist successfully. He highlighted the positive impact of T20 cricket in attracting new fans and players to the game and also noted how T20 has influenced Test cricket, with players incorporating aggressive T20-style play into the longer format. Stokes believes that both formats will continue to be played in the future.

Stokes' comments came ahead of England's red-ball season opener against Ireland, a four-day Test match at Lord's. There was some controversy surrounding the selection of the Irish squad, as they left out fast bowler Josh Little, who had recently participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was being rested ahead of a World Cup qualification tournament. Richard Holdsworth, Cricket Ireland's high performance director, defended the decision, stating that the Lord's Test was not a significant event for his side this season.

Under the leadership of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, England have adopted an aggressive style of play in Test cricket, known as "Bazball," named after McCullum's nickname. This approach has resulted in a highly successful run for England, winning 10 out of their 12 matches since Stokes and McCullum took charge in May the previous year. 

The team has challenged conventional Test thinking, as seen in their remarkable innings of 506-4 on the opening day of a Test match against Pakistan in December. Stokes believes that the players' mindset switch and the absence of limits on what is possible have contributed to their improved performance.

Looking ahead to the Ashes series, Stokes expressed excitement and optimism, noting the build-up and anticipation surrounding the historic rivalry. He also hinted at the possibility of England scoring 500 runs in a day against Australia's formidable bowling attack, emphasising that anything is possible with the right mindset and support.

Stokes recently participated in the Indian Premier League with the Chennai Super Kings, where he focused on his batting and managed his workload. He expressed satisfaction with his preparation for the upcoming Ashes series and stated that his knee, which had been a concern earlier, was in a much better condition.

More From Sports:

Paulo Dybala to steal the show for Roma vs Sevilla in Europa League final?

Paulo Dybala to steal the show for Roma vs Sevilla in Europa League final?
Junaid Khan opposes Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan's participation in T20 Blast

Junaid Khan opposes Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan's participation in T20 Blast
Participation in World Cup depends on govt's directives, PCB tells ICC

Participation in World Cup depends on govt's directives, PCB tells ICC
Iga Swiatek eyes fourth grand slam title, cruises into French Open second round

Iga Swiatek eyes fourth grand slam title, cruises into French Open second round
Bob Myers exits Golden State Warriors, ending era of dominance

Bob Myers exits Golden State Warriors, ending era of dominance
What is Bangladesh stance on Asia Cup controversy?

What is Bangladesh stance on Asia Cup controversy?
‘Ye kya ho raha hai?’: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan begin studying for Harvard?

‘Ye kya ho raha hai?’: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan begin studying for Harvard?
'ICC's new finance model threatens to pressurise cash-starved countries'

'ICC's new finance model threatens to pressurise cash-starved countries'
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?
Ravindra Jadeja's heroics lead Chennai Super Kings to historic 5th IPL title

Ravindra Jadeja's heroics lead Chennai Super Kings to historic 5th IPL title

Djokovic opens French Open campaign with straight-set win

Djokovic opens French Open campaign with straight-set win
Pakistan defeat Japan to secure semi-final berth at Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan defeat Japan to secure semi-final berth at Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023