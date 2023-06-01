 
Royals
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Prince Harry spent 'years kicking heels' when William advised therapy

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Prince Harry once touched upon Prince William's advice to him about  mental health.

The Duke of Sussex admits he was told by William to undergo therapy due to his inability to cope up with Princess Diana's death.

Harry also admitted he "spent many years kicking my heels and I didn’t want to grow up" 

This comes as the Duke told expert Angela Levin about his constant thoughts of quitting Royal Family back in 2017. Harry also admitted that nobody in his family wants to be the next monarch. 

He noted: "We are incredibly passionate with our charities and they have been chosen because they are on the path shown to me by our mother. I love charity stuff and meeting people."

Harry said: "We don’t want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead use our role for good."

In 2017 he also iterated: "I am determined to have a relatively normal life and if I am lucky enough to have children they can have one too."

"Everyone knows where they were and what they were doing the night my mother died," he says.

"I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace."

