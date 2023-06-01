 
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Harrison Ford blasts stunt crew in 'Indiana Jones 5'

Harrison Ford is going full-on character for his last Indiana Jones movie.

During an interview with Esquire, the 80-year-old recalled when a stunt team tried to help get off the horse after doing a scene.

He disapproved of the help, saying, “I thought, ‘What the **?’ Like I was being attacked by gropers. I look down, and there’s three stunt guys there making sure I didn’t fall off the stirrup.”

Adding, “They said, ‘Oh, we were just afraid because we thought, you know, and bah bah bah bah.’ And I said, ‘Leave me the ** alone…Leave me alone, I’m an old man getting off a horse, and I want it to look like that!”’

It is pertinent to mention here that Ford faced a shoulder injury during the Dial of Destiny shooting in 2021.

In other news, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has officially shared that Harrison Ford will not reprise his character after the upcoming Indiana Jones movie.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly Dagobah Dispatch, the head honcho said, "It's Harrison's last entry," adding, "That's how we look at the Indy franchise."

"I mean, truthfully, right now, if we were to do anything, it might be in series television down the road, but we're not doing anything to replace Indiana Jones," she added.

The president continued, "This is it. It's five movies that Harrison Ford did. And Harrison is so specific and so unique to creating this role. We just… Steven [Spielberg] agrees, we just wouldn't do that."

