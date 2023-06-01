Nora Fatehi expresses wish to play 'Sholay' actor Helen's biopic

Nora Fatehi pays tribute to Helen at recent award show in Abu Dhabi

Nora Fatehi has expressed her desire to play Sholay actor Helen’s biopic someday.

Nora idolizes Helen a lot. She recently paid a tribute to the veteran actor at an award show in Abu Dhabi where she performed on some of her most famous songs like Aaj Ki Raat and Piya Tu.

The Manike dancer stole the show by giving a 10-minute dance performance at the award function.

While talking about the tribute, Nora added: "I really studied all her videos properly, even the breathing spaces of the shoulder movements, the hands and just the aura! I had to be feminine, I had to be poised, I had to be very flirty, and I had to own it."

When asked if she has would play Helen’s biopic whenever she’s offered one. The 31-year-old actor and dancer replied: "Of course that would be an honour! I mean, if the filmmakers ever think of me, because I feel like we have so many similarities.”

“She came from a different country, I did, it was tough for both of us, we were introduced to the world through dance and that too in a different genre of dance.”

Nora Fatehi went on to say: “We changed what dance meant in cinema. If anyone would need to embody that and really show what that emotion is, I think I would really be able to connect with that. But of course, it would be an honour”, reported Pinkvilla.