 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
|

Kim Kardashian refuses to ‘clean up’ Kanye West’s ‘spiral into rock bottom’

By
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Kim Kardashian refuses to ‘clean up’ Kanye West’s ‘spiral into rock bottom’
Kim Kardashian refuses to ‘clean up’ Kanye West’s ‘spiral into rock bottom’

Kim Kardashian has just tugged at heartstrings with a confessional about Kanye West and his ‘erratic behavior’ over the last couple of months.

The conversation started once Kim wore her heart on her sleeve and broke down the consequences she’s facing as a result of Kanye’s erratic behavior.

she even went as far as to admit that while she can’t hope to control her ex, everything he does “affects my kids”.

Kim was also quoted saying, “I'm stuck with this for the rest of my life, and I'm just so overwhelmed,” and “That's the tragic part of the whole story.”

In her confessional episode on Kardashians Kim also said, “I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I always will feel that way, but God, if people knew ... I just would never do that to my kids. It just is really crazy.”

She also went on to say, “It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew.”

During the course of her chat, she also admitted, “Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom, that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own.”

“I used to run around and call everyone behind his back, and be like, 'It's gonna be OK, it's gonna be OK, don't worry. Just give him another chance'.”

“I used to spend hours and hours and hours of my day to be the clean-up crew. I just don't have that energy,” she even added.

Before concluding, she also admitted, “that's why you got divorced because you can't do that to yourself. You never deserve to live like that.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Spider-Man’ producers hint at animated ‘Spider-Woman’ film, other projects

‘Spider-Man’ producers hint at animated ‘Spider-Woman’ film, other projects
Inside Ben Affleck’s special bond with Jennifer Lopez’s twins

Inside Ben Affleck’s special bond with Jennifer Lopez’s twins

Kim Kardashian refuses to ‘clean up’ Kanye West’s ‘spiral into rock bottom’

Kim Kardashian refuses to ‘clean up’ Kanye West’s ‘spiral into rock bottom’
Fourth ‘Spider-Man’ movie starring Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed video

Fourth ‘Spider-Man’ movie starring Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox to resume planning nuptials after feud? video

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox to resume planning nuptials after feud?
Armie Hammer ‘shocked’ to find rape charges dropped against him so soon

Armie Hammer ‘shocked’ to find rape charges dropped against him so soon
Britney Spears permits sons to relocate, slams K-Fed for creating ‘unnecessary drama’ video

Britney Spears permits sons to relocate, slams K-Fed for creating ‘unnecessary drama’
Tupac Shakur adds another 'feat' to his career after death

Tupac Shakur adds another 'feat' to his career after death
‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson found guilty on two counts of rape

‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson found guilty on two counts of rape
Sophia Nomvete reflects on 'Rings of Power' racist backlash

Sophia Nomvete reflects on 'Rings of Power' racist backlash
'Vanderpump Rules' fans rip apart Tom Sandoval in reunion special

'Vanderpump Rules' fans rip apart Tom Sandoval in reunion special
Harrison Ford blasts stunt crew in 'Indiana Jones 5'

Harrison Ford blasts stunt crew in 'Indiana Jones 5'
Quentin Tarantino rules out British actors for 'The Movie Critic'

Quentin Tarantino rules out British actors for 'The Movie Critic'

'Ted Lasso' fans give verdict on season 3 finale

'Ted Lasso' fans give verdict on season 3 finale
Henry Cavill gives blessing to 'The Flash' Supergirl

Henry Cavill gives blessing to 'The Flash' Supergirl
Ryan Gosling shutdown 'Barbie's Ken critics

Ryan Gosling shutdown 'Barbie's Ken critics
Leonardo Di Caprio serious with Neelam Gill as he introduces model to mom video

Leonardo Di Caprio serious with Neelam Gill as he introduces model to mom
Critics shower praise on 'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse'

Critics shower praise on 'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse'

'The Flash' producer dismisses previous shutdown reports

'The Flash' producer dismisses previous shutdown reports
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham blast haters during video chat video

Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham blast haters during video chat