 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
|

Vin Diesel ‘badmouthing’ Jason Momoa after ‘poor’ reviews for ‘Fast X’

By
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Vin Diesel ‘badmouthing’ Jason Momoa after ‘poor’ reviews for ‘Fast X’
Vin Diesel ‘badmouthing’ Jason Momoa after ‘poor’ reviews for ‘Fast X’

Vin Diesel is reportedly blaming Jason Momoa for the bad critics’ review that the recently-released instalment of the Fast franchise, Fast X,  has received.

“Vin is embarrassed Jason is being branded the only bright spot in the film and stealing his thunder in the franchise he built himself,” a source told RadarOnline.

Momoa portrays the antagonist, Dante Reyes, the son of Fast Five’s drug lord Hernan Reyes. Since Dom (Diesel) brought an end to Hernan in that film’s climactic chase, Dante wants revenge and to make Dom suffer.

Sources also shared that Diesel — who also produced the film and famously feuded for years with another co-star Dwayne Johnson — is “unwilling to accept that he might have played a role in the poor reviews.” They added that Diesel is “throwing Momoa under the bus, even though Jason is one of a few aspects of the film that critics praised.”

Insiders shared that said The Last Witch Hunter actor, 55, has been telling his friends that it was the “overacting” and “scene-stealing” of the Game of Thrones alum, 43, that jeopardised his movie.

While the movie grossed $544 million worldwide, becoming the fifth highest-grossing film of 2023, the film garnered poor reviews from critics.

Rotten Tomatoes gave a 54% rating, whereas the Guardian dubbed it as “overcranked nonsense.”

The Collider reviewed, “Momoa is a true joy to watch as he chews every piece of scenery he can find. But Momoa manages to be one of the most entertaining new additions to this world in quite some time, and also the most intimidating villain within this series.”

RadarOnline reported that Momoa is aware of the badmouthing that Diesel has been doing against him especially after he received a paycheque for $5 million salary to play his role of Dante in the franchise.

The insider added that Momoa makes a “convenient target” for Diesel. “People shouldn’t be fooled,” said a source. “Fast X was Vin’s baby and he should go down with the ship!”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard breaks silence on Hollywood return amid move to Spain video

Amber Heard breaks silence on Hollywood return amid move to Spain
How FX’s ‘Dave’ got Brad Pitt to feature in season finale

How FX’s ‘Dave’ got Brad Pitt to feature in season finale

Apple unveils air date for Brie Larson starrer 'Lessons in Chemistry' video

Apple unveils air date for Brie Larson starrer 'Lessons in Chemistry'
Megan Thee Stallion breaks down journey to ‘healing and balance’

Megan Thee Stallion breaks down journey to ‘healing and balance’
Ben Affleck’s wife Jennifer Lopez has grown closer to his ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck’s wife Jennifer Lopez has grown closer to his ex Jennifer Garner

Vin Diesel ‘badmouthing’ Jason Momoa after ‘poor’ reviews for ‘Fast X’

Vin Diesel ‘badmouthing’ Jason Momoa after ‘poor’ reviews for ‘Fast X’
Producers Guild presidents clarify stance on writers strike

Producers Guild presidents clarify stance on writers strike
‘Spider-Man’ producers hint at animated ‘Spider-Woman’ film, other projects

‘Spider-Man’ producers hint at animated ‘Spider-Woman’ film, other projects
Inside Ben Affleck’s special bond with Jennifer Lopez’s twins video

Inside Ben Affleck’s special bond with Jennifer Lopez’s twins

Kim Cattrall’s ‘shocking comeback’ as Samantha in And Just Like That season two

Kim Cattrall’s ‘shocking comeback’ as Samantha in And Just Like That season two
Kim Kardashian refuses to ‘clean up’ Kanye West’s ‘spiral into rock bottom’

Kim Kardashian refuses to ‘clean up’ Kanye West’s ‘spiral into rock bottom’
Fourth ‘Spider-Man’ movie starring Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed video

Fourth ‘Spider-Man’ movie starring Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox to resume planning nuptials after feud? video

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox to resume planning nuptials after feud?
Armie Hammer ‘shocked’ to find rape charges dropped against him so soon

Armie Hammer ‘shocked’ to find rape charges dropped against him so soon
Britney Spears permits sons to relocate, slams K-Fed for creating ‘unnecessary drama’ video

Britney Spears permits sons to relocate, slams K-Fed for creating ‘unnecessary drama’
Tupac Shakur adds another 'feat' to his career after death

Tupac Shakur adds another 'feat' to his career after death
‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson found guilty on two counts of rape

‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson found guilty on two counts of rape
Sophia Nomvete reflects on 'Rings of Power' racist backlash

Sophia Nomvete reflects on 'Rings of Power' racist backlash
'Vanderpump Rules' fans rip apart Tom Sandoval in reunion special

'Vanderpump Rules' fans rip apart Tom Sandoval in reunion special
Harrison Ford blasts stunt crew in 'Indiana Jones 5'

Harrison Ford blasts stunt crew in 'Indiana Jones 5'