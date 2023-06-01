 
Apple unveils air date for Brie Larson starrer 'Lessons in Chemistry'

Apple unveils air date for Brie Larson starrer 'Lessons in Chemistry'

Apple TV+ has announced the release date for its highly anticipated limited drama series starring Brie Larson Lessons in Chemistry.

Not only is Brie Larson starring in the series she also serves as executive producer. The series will make a two-episode debut on Friday, October 13. New episodes will be released every week on Fridays.

Apple released the first teaser for its upcoming drama series “Lessons in Chemistry,” starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Room) in April.

Lessons in Chemistry is adapted from the bestselling, debut novel from author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus.

The show follows Elizabeth Zott, played by Larson, who is a scientist in the early 1950s but faces discrimination in a male-dominated society. After being fired from her lab, she becomes a TV cooking show host and uses the platform to educate housewives and men about science.

Lessons in Chemistry is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios. Lee Eisenberg (WeCrashed, Little America) serves as showrunner.

Academy Award-nominee Susannah Grant (Unbelievable, Erin Brockovich) executive produces alongside Larson.

Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan (Ozark, A Teacher) executive produce for Aggregate Films. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. 

