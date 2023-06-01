 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
|

Lizzo expresses her frustration over body-shaming comments: ‘hate it here’

By
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Lizzo expresses her frustration over body-shaming comments: ‘hate it here’
Lizzo expresses her frustration over body-shaming comments: ‘hate it here’

Lizzo has recently responded to the “body-shaming” comments, saying that it’s really “starting to make her hate the world”.

The Truth Hurts hit-maker opened up about the abuse” she received daily due to her “weight”

On May 31, the Juice singer posted a screenshot of hurtful tweet by a follower, Layah Haipern, which read, “How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating.”

Lizzo expresses her frustration over body-shaming comments: ‘hate it here’

Lizzo shared her frustrating reaction to the tweet and wrote, “I JUST logged on [to] the app and this is the type of (expletive) I see about me on a daily basis.”

The About Damn Time singer continued, “Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food’.”

“I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO...,” stated the musician.

She added, “I am tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some (expletive).”

In another post, Lizzo also replied to a second comment, which said, “I don’t think Lizzie wants to be smaller... yet... If she did, she would be. It’s her brand.”

“This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out,” clarified the pop singer.

She remarked, “Y’all speak on y’all know NOTHING ABOUT and I’m starting to get heated.”

Lizzo further said, “The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media... all because I’m fat???? This is CRAZY.”

“I HATE IT HERE,” she wrote in a separate post.

Lizzo mentioned, “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a farm.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo has changed her Twitter account to “protected” tweets. This means users are unable to see her posts unless they already followed her.

Lizzo expresses her frustration over body-shaming comments: ‘hate it here’


More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are already married?

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are already married?
Tom Hanks admits he 'hates' some of his own films

Tom Hanks admits he 'hates' some of his own films
Former host of ‘This Morning’ Phillip Schofield puts apartment with wife up for sale

Former host of ‘This Morning’ Phillip Schofield puts apartment with wife up for sale
Bruce Springsteen takes a spill during Amsterdam concert video

Bruce Springsteen takes a spill during Amsterdam concert
Kate Beckinsale responds to fan who accuses her of plastic surgery

Kate Beckinsale responds to fan who accuses her of plastic surgery
‘Only Murders in the Building’ submits elite group of actors for Emmy consideration

‘Only Murders in the Building’ submits elite group of actors for Emmy consideration
Bruce Willis daughter says he 'lights up' when she enters his room despite dementia video

Bruce Willis daughter says he 'lights up' when she enters his room despite dementia

Halle Berry helping 'Maude v Maude' co-star Angelina Jolie muscle up before shooting

Halle Berry helping 'Maude v Maude' co-star Angelina Jolie muscle up before shooting

Paramore's Hayley Williams stops show to scold miscreants video

Paramore's Hayley Williams stops show to scold miscreants

Al Pacino's reaction on discovering his girlfriend pregnancy revealed video

Al Pacino's reaction on discovering his girlfriend pregnancy revealed

Timothée Chalamet warned against dating Kylie Jenner as it could ruin his career

Timothée Chalamet warned against dating Kylie Jenner as it could ruin his career

Hailee Steinfeld fuels romance rumours with Josh Allen with fun date night

Hailee Steinfeld fuels romance rumours with Josh Allen with fun date night

Rapper Diddy files lawsuit against Diageo alleging racial discrimination

Rapper Diddy files lawsuit against Diageo alleging racial discrimination
Sam Neill will auction off Jurassic Park items to support UNICEF UK

Sam Neill will auction off Jurassic Park items to support UNICEF UK
Al Pacino 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is a ‘gold digger'? Insider spills secrets

Al Pacino 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is a ‘gold digger'? Insider spills secrets
Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce ‘Trilogy’ tour

Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce ‘Trilogy’ tour
Amber Heard breaks silence on Hollywood return amid move to Spain video

Amber Heard breaks silence on Hollywood return amid move to Spain
How FX’s ‘Dave’ got Brad Pitt to feature in season finale

How FX’s ‘Dave’ got Brad Pitt to feature in season finale

Ryan Gosling reveals his method of acting, calling it as ‘escape-room style’

Ryan Gosling reveals his method of acting, calling it as ‘escape-room style’
Lizzo expresses her frustration over body-shaming comments: ‘hate it here’

Lizzo expresses her frustration over body-shaming comments: ‘hate it here’