Olivia Wilde recent appearance worries fans

Olivia Wilde’s latest red-carpet appearance has ignited widespread debate over health, beauty standards and Hollywood pressures.

The actress and director attended the 69th San Francisco International Film Festival this week to promote her new film The Invite.

But instead of the film taking center stage, the 42-year-old’s noticeably thinner frame drew alarm from fans and commentators.

Images and video clips circulating online show her face appearing gaunt, with pronounced cheekbones.

Social media reactions ranged from “She looks exhausted” to speculation about possible use of weight loss drugs such as Ozempic. m

Some medical professionals even invoked the term “Ozempic face” to describe her appearance, warning about the risks of rapid weight loss.

The conversation quickly broadened into a critique of Hollywood’s relentless beauty standards.

Observers noted that Wilde’s situation highlights the pressure women in the industry face to maintain a certain image, often at the expense of wellbeing.

Away from the red carpet, Wilde was also spotted with ex-husband Jason Sudeikis, dropping off their children, Otis and Daisy, at school.

The former couple finalized custody arrangements in 2023 after ending their seven-year engagement in 2020.

On the personal front, Wilde has reportedly begun dating Caspar Jopling, the ex-husband of singer Ellie Goulding, following her split from Harry Styles.