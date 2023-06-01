 
Royals
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Prince Harry’s could be denied US entry amid his legal cases in London

Prince Harry’s US visa may not be safe amid his many legal cases pending in the London High Court 

According to Daily Mail, the border officials in US could grill him on the admissions if he failed to declare it on his visa application form.

In a tweet posted yesterday, Nile Gardner, of the Heritage Foundation, he said “Prince Harry immigration records case will be held in Washington, DC Federal Court in front of a US Federal Judge.”

The foundation is suing Joe Biden’s administration to force officials into releasing the Duke's immigration files.

In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he “drank heavily,” used cocaine and smoked pot throughout his life. He also claimed that while he only used coke as a teen, he has also admitted to experimenting with psychedelics well into his adulthood.

More recently, the ex-royal had a special online session with trauma expert Gabor Maté where he mentioned that hallucinogenic drugs became a “fundamental” part of his life.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Raymond G. Lahoud, an immigration lawyer at Norris McLaughlin said Harry could be barred from re-entering the US if he came up against the wrong border guard.

“Every time he comes into the US he is supposed to go through Customs and Border Protection (CBP),” Lahoud explained. “Any person would be asked those questions and would be turned away if there is a clear record of drug use [that has not previously been declared]”

He added, “If I am a customs agent, I have the right to answer whatever questions I want. If he has violated any law with regard to drug use, that’s grounds to be turned away, regardless of whether there was a conviction.”

However, the attorney claimed it was an unlikely possibility.

Prince Harry is currently going back and forth for his lawsuits filed against accusing several newspapers, including the Daily Mirror, of hacking his voicemails and using other illicit methods to obtain stories about him.

