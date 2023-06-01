 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
|

Timothée Chalamet warned against dating Kylie Jenner as it could ruin his career

By
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Timothée Chalamet warned against dating Kylie Jenner as it could ruin his career
Timothée Chalamet warned against dating Kylie Jenner as it could ruin his career 

Timothée Chalamet should focus on his career and run away from Kylie Jenner as their romance could ruin his career like all those whose careers were destroyed after they dated the Kardashians.

The Dune actor has been told to end his fling with the reality TV star before he becomes “the latest punchline in a hoke about the Kardashian rejects.”

As reported by Radar Online, close friends of Chalamet are telling him that his career graph is going up but it will not be the case if he keeps dating the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

Sharing the examples of how people whose careers were ruined after dating a Kardashian/Jenner, the insider said friends are urging Chalamet to take lessons from Kanye West, Caitlyn Jenner, Tristan Thompson and Kris Humphries.

An insider told the outlet that Chalamet has been advised to “run” from Jenner and not only walk away as she is a huge threat to his career at the moment because of the famous “Kardashian curse.”

“Every guy who dates or marries one of the Kar-Jenners winds up on the scrap heap, wondering what happened to their reputation and career,” the source told the publication.

“Timothée has a bright future,” the insider added. “Getting involved with Kylie can lead to everything going up in flames.”

Referring to all of the people the Kardashian/Jenners have dated and who are now struggling in their careers, the insider said, “Every one of those guys left their relationship with a Kar-Jenner worse off than they arrived.”

“Kanye’s a walking trainwreck,” the insider said of the rapper, who now goes by Ye, before adding, “Caitlyn is a desperately seeking attention has-been. And Kris and Tristan are both out of the NBA and jeered every time they walk into an arena!”

A representative of the star dismissed the reports about Chalamet’s pals telling him to part ways with Jenner, however, some insiders insist that his friends have warned against his romance.

“The last thing he needs is to become the latest punchline in a hoke about the Kardashian rejects!” the insider said. 

More From Entertainment:

Govt to approach IMF 'immediately after budget' for new programme

Govt to approach IMF 'immediately after budget' for new programme
Rupee gains massively after new credit card settlement directive

Rupee gains massively after new credit card settlement directive
Govt extends gas tariff concession for export sector till June

Govt extends gas tariff concession for export sector till June
FBR likely to miss collection target of FY23

FBR likely to miss collection target of FY23
Petrol price slashed by Rs8 per litre

Petrol price slashed by Rs8 per litre
Pakistan wants mutually beneficial cooperation with Belarus: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan wants mutually beneficial cooperation with Belarus: PM Shehbaz
China resumes import of aquatic products from Pakistan

China resumes import of aquatic products from Pakistan
International financial institutions keeping an eye on Pakistani politics: Dar

International financial institutions keeping an eye on Pakistani politics: Dar
SBP allows dealers to buy dollars from interbank market for international card transactions

SBP allows dealers to buy dollars from interbank market for international card transactions
Gold prices rise in Pakistan after two-day decline

Gold prices rise in Pakistan after two-day decline
What could be the petrol price in Pakistan from June 1?

What could be the petrol price in Pakistan from June 1?
In crisis-hit Pakistan, rogue loan apps add to financial pain

In crisis-hit Pakistan, rogue loan apps add to financial pain
Pakistan slams IMF's 'intervention' in internal matters video

Pakistan slams IMF's 'intervention' in internal matters
Budget 2023-24: A fiscal roadmap to economic freedom

Budget 2023-24: A fiscal roadmap to economic freedom
Inflation to remain on 'higher trajectory', warns finance ministry

Inflation to remain on 'higher trajectory', warns finance ministry
Economic development, relief to masses govt’s priorities in budget: PM

Economic development, relief to masses govt’s priorities in budget: PM
Ishaq Dar ‘confident’ Pakistan to come out of economic crisis soon

Ishaq Dar ‘confident’ Pakistan to come out of economic crisis soon
Gold rate declines for second consecutive day

Gold rate declines for second consecutive day
France launching electric car battery factory to dent Chinese dominance

France launching electric car battery factory to dent Chinese dominance
In last-ditch efforts, PM asks IMF chief to revive bailout programme

In last-ditch efforts, PM asks IMF chief to revive bailout programme