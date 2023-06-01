Timothée Chalamet warned against dating Kylie Jenner as it could ruin his career

Timothée Chalamet should focus on his career and run away from Kylie Jenner as their romance could ruin his career like all those whose careers were destroyed after they dated the Kardashians.

The Dune actor has been told to end his fling with the reality TV star before he becomes “the latest punchline in a hoke about the Kardashian rejects.”

As reported by Radar Online, close friends of Chalamet are telling him that his career graph is going up but it will not be the case if he keeps dating the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

Sharing the examples of how people whose careers were ruined after dating a Kardashian/Jenner, the insider said friends are urging Chalamet to take lessons from Kanye West, Caitlyn Jenner, Tristan Thompson and Kris Humphries.

An insider told the outlet that Chalamet has been advised to “run” from Jenner and not only walk away as she is a huge threat to his career at the moment because of the famous “Kardashian curse.”

“Every guy who dates or marries one of the Kar-Jenners winds up on the scrap heap, wondering what happened to their reputation and career,” the source told the publication.

“Timothée has a bright future,” the insider added. “Getting involved with Kylie can lead to everything going up in flames.”

Referring to all of the people the Kardashian/Jenners have dated and who are now struggling in their careers, the insider said, “Every one of those guys left their relationship with a Kar-Jenner worse off than they arrived.”

“Kanye’s a walking trainwreck,” the insider said of the rapper, who now goes by Ye, before adding, “Caitlyn is a desperately seeking attention has-been. And Kris and Tristan are both out of the NBA and jeered every time they walk into an arena!”

A representative of the star dismissed the reports about Chalamet’s pals telling him to part ways with Jenner, however, some insiders insist that his friends have warned against his romance.

“The last thing he needs is to become the latest punchline in a hoke about the Kardashian rejects!” the insider said.