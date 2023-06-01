 
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Halle Berry helping 'Maude v Maude' co-star Angelina Jolie muscle up before shooting

Halle Berry has agreed to help Angelina Jolie muscle up before they start filming their action movie titled Maude v Maude.

Speaking to Radar Online, an insider revealed that the Maleficent star does not feel ready to start shooting for her upcoming film alongside the Moonfall actor.

“She’s skin and bones!” a source said of Jolie, adding, “she knows she needs to put on muscle and this is the motivator to finally do it.”

“With everything else going on in her life she hasn’t been able to make her health a priority — but now that her work requires it, she’s out of excuses,” the insider added.

The insider continued: “Angelina can’t stop talking about Halle’s muscles. She wants some of what Halle’s got, and Halle has agreed to help make it happen.”

The publication revealed that the mother-of-six needs to gain 15 pounds to look as fit as she looked in her action flick Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in 2001.

“She knows it’s not going to be easy after more than 20 years,” the insider said. “She’s not in her 20s anymore, but she’s willing to do whatever it takes."

As for Berry, the source noted that she feels convinced that she can help Brad Pitt’s ex get back into shape. The insider also shared that Jolie is already on a strict diet and workout schedule.

“Halle’s a fanatic when it comes to food,” said the source. “She’s paleo and always trying to convert people, so she was thrilled when Angelina asked for her guidance.”

“She’s got Angie drinking bone broth, loading up on health fats and lifting weights,” the outlet shared. “Angie is weak and totally out of shape, but she’s determined to kick (expletive) with Halle’s help.”

