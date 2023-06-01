 
Phillip Schofield replacement for British Soap Awards announced after ITV resignation

ITV revealed that the award ceremony will go on as planned after Schofield’s shocking resignation
The official replacement to host the British Soap Awards has been announced following the resignation of former This Morning host Phillip Schofield. English singer Jane McDonald will be stepping into his shows for the awards ceremony.

The event which will be held in Salford at The Lowry on Saturday will grace the general public’s TV screens on Tuesday. The 60 year old artist is a household name after being the face of the Channel 5 show Cruising With Jane.

She also has made several appearances on Loose Women, and is a relatively safe choice for ITV as they hope to make the transition as smooth as possible. She commented on her new role as host, saying:

“Oh my god…..everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps, this year I’ve been honored to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale, so this is just a dream come true. I can’t wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them - roll on the awards, I can’t wait!”

ITV earlier revealed that the award ceremony will go on as planned after Schofield’s shocking resignation, prior to which he revealed that he had an affair with a younger man while still married to his wife. He further admitted that he had been lying to his family, his talent agency and his network.

