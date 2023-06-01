Kate, William join world royals in Jordan at Prince Hussein's wedding to Rajwa Al-Saif: Photos

The Crown Prince of Jordan Hussein's marriage to Rajwa Al-Saif is set to take place at Zahran Palace in Amman on Thursday, and royals from around the world are reportedly joining the year's glamourous wedding ceremony.

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have also arrived in Jordan to attend the nuptials of the country's future King and his Saudi Arabian bride.

The attendance of the British royals had been kept under wraps, and was only confirmed by Jordanian state media a few hours before the start of the palace ceremony.

The eldest son of King Abdullah and Queen Rania's royal wedding has a regal guest list.



Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Hisakoa of Japan and her daughter Princess Tsuguko, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Prince Sébastien of Luxembourg and King Philippe and his daughter Princess Elisabeth of Belgium are all attending the wedding, according to the latest count from Tatler.



First Lady Jill Biden is also in Amman to attend the royal wedding. She accompanied by her daughter, Ashley Biden, and her sister, Bonny Jacobs, Dr. Biden arrived yesterday in the Middle Eastern nation.



The wedding of Jordan’s 28-year-old heir to the throne to a 29-year-old architect linked to her own country’s monarch, emphasises continuity in an Arab state prized for its long standing stability.

The celebration buttresses the royal family’s order of succession, refreshes its image after a palace feud and may even help resource-poor Jordan forge a strategic bond with its oil-rich neighbour, Saudi Arabia.

The festivities, which started Thursday afternoon, introduce Hussein and Rajwa to a wider global audience.

